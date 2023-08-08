Udinese – The wait is over, tomorrow Fabbian will be black and white / Today

The Italian footballer is ready for his new adventure in black and white. Giovanni Fabbian is ready for the Friuli Venezia Giulia club

After a week of negotiations and filing of the details, the time has finally come for the signatures. Giovanni Fabian he is ready to become a Udinese player. He will join Juventus on loan with the right to buy and buy back. Reverse path instead for Lazar Samardzic who will join the Milanese team for a figure close to 16 million euros plus the card of the Italian footballer mentioned above. In addition, bonuses will also be added to the deal in order to be able to break through the twenty million mark over time. We also remind you that the redemption fee for Fabbian’s price tag has been set at around 12 million euros, while the cost for Udinese will be around 4 million. Which is why the bianconeri ensure an excellent capital gain over the next few seasons.

Not just the Fabbian affair is destined to end in these hours. It shouldn’t be forgotten that Marley Aké is ready to become Festy Ebosele’s official replacement. A deal worth around two million euros with the Old Lady who also lends the French footballer on loan in this case. Certainly lower figures, a deal that ends with a simple win to win situation. Now we will see if as time goes on Aké will be able to impose himself on the playing field and above all to become the protagonist.

A changing team

—

Despite the good season that has just ended, Udinese will find themselves at the starting line with a team that has changed quite a bit. There are four starters out of eleven who are different from last season. The first will be the right central defender where he gave farewell Becao and in his place was moved Perez with insertion on the left for Adam Masina. The two wings have changed in toto with Zemura ed Ebosele number one candidates for a starting jersey. Finally, the right half wing, Fabbian wants to be the protagonist right from the start but be careful not to underestimate Zarraga and Quina. Quickly changing the subject, don’t miss the latest on the market. The latest on Beto <<

August 7, 2023 (change August 8, 2023 | 08:34)

