Home » Udinese – The weekend is approaching / Close battle for eighth place: review
World

Udinese – The weekend is approaching / Close battle for eighth place: review

by admin

Only two days to match between Andrea Sottil’s Udinese and Vincenzo Italiano’s Fiorentina. The bianconeri must take advantage of the probable tiredness of the club managed by Rocco Commisso. We remind you that the Viola only took the field a few hours ago in the semifinals of the third continental competition: the Conference League.

Now there will be only two days to prepare a direct clash for the eighth place finish. Surely it won’t be easy to put a compact team like Udinese in difficulty and at the same time Mr. Sottil will have prepared this game in the best possible way. Let’s not waste any more time let’s start with the review <<

© breaking latest news

See also  Afghanistan, Kabul: in that photo of the overloaded cargo no joy on the face of the fugitives

You may also like

The riotous high schoolers of Slam Dunk against...

Japan’s foreign ministry disputes Time magazine’s report on...

The property of AD Factory of cut tools...

Romana Panić never seen pictures | Fun

Candidate withdraws three days before the vote in...

La La Love You, review of her album...

Storm over Florence: the city is an expanse...

New rockets from Gaza towards Israel, warning sirens...

We premiere “Chandé”, preview of the first LP...

Sinner beat Kokkinakis (6-1, 6-4) segui LIVE

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy