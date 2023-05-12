Udinese – The weekend is approaching / Close battle for eighth place: review

Only two days to match between Andrea Sottil’s Udinese and Vincenzo Italiano’s Fiorentina. The bianconeri must take advantage of the probable tiredness of the club managed by Rocco Commisso. We remind you that the Viola only took the field a few hours ago in the semifinals of the third continental competition: the Conference League.

Now there will be only two days to prepare a direct clash for the eighth place finish. Surely it won’t be easy to put a compact team like Udinese in difficulty and at the same time Mr. Sottil will have prepared this game in the best possible way. Let’s not waste any more time let’s start with the review <<