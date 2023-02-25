Incredible what happened yesterday afternoon at the Bruseschi sports center in Udine. Eleven criminals entered the black and white locker room and stole a thousand euros in cash and also several clothes belonging to the first team players. A difficult situation to predict given that the criminals went into action while the team was busy on the pitch. The Carabinieri from the Udine section immediately went to the scene for the checks. At the moment, however, the possible perpetrators of the act have not yet been identified. Updates will surely follow.