Home » Udinese – This week we start / The latest from the field: the review
World

Udinese – This week we start / The latest from the field: the review

by admin
Udinese – This week we start / The latest from the field: the review

Udinese begins to countdown ahead of the start of the championship. Andrea Sottil’s team has a great desire to start surprising again after a good level season with a start that Udinese fans can hardly forget. Now all we can do is hope for a very similar if not better start and above all for a continuation of a good level.

The first challenge will be Sunday evening against the Old Lady managed by Massimiliano Allegri. The Turin team know very well that this year they will want to forget the bad season that has just passed and for this very reason we expect a top-level challenge. Let’s not waste any more time let’s start with the review <<

© breaking latest news

See also  The list of the world's most livable cities is released. Australia's four cities are among the top ten | Global Livable Cities | The Economist | Australian Cities

You may also like

The fires on Maui have something to do...

A mother trains her son to be a...

Argentina, the ultra-liberal Javier Milei wins in the...

The United States would like to imitate European...

Police Continue Search for Fugitive ‘Popol’ Wanted on...

Bardonecchia buried in mud, ‘A roar and then...

The German Foreign Minister grounded again due to...

Afghanistan, Amnesty International report: “It has become the...

Spalletti new coach of Italy: after mid-August the...

Poland, October 15 referendum on the barrier on...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy