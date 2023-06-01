Udinese – Three days at the end of the championship / The press review

8
Udinese continues to work in view of the next championship match. Now there are only three days left until the end of this season which can be evaluated positively. Surely there is still a lot of regret for everything that was built in the first few days, but was not able to take advantage of.
Now all you can do is honor the team in view of the next championship match against the Old Lady of Max Allegri. A very important match that will be difficult to win, also due to the situation the team is going through. Let’s not waste any more time let’s start with the review <<
