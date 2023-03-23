Ranking target
—
For a team that has a great desire to make a difference, the match against Bologna can only end in one way: victory at all costs. The goal is to reduce the gap from the seventh team in the standings (at the moment): Max Allegri’s bianconeri. A goal that is not easy to achieve, but one that would make an entire city dream.
The left side
The next meeting
—
In order to cultivate this dream we start from the next championship match against Bologna by Thiago Motta. A match that promises to be very intense and above all full of possible twists and turns. A match that will be able to entertain the fans from the first to the last minute since the two teams like to play face-to-face.
Revenge
—
For the bianconeri it is also important to “avenge” the defeat suffered in the first leg at the Dacia Arena. Not only for direct clashes, but also to give even more morale to this clearly growing team. Quickly changing the subject, don’t miss all the latest news from the market. A new hit is coming <<
March 23 – 08:31
© breaking latest news