Udinese – Today the third test match / What you need to know: review

The black and white team keep working in view of the next championship matches. The club knows that it has to make the difference from all points of view and prepare in the best possible way for the championship tournament. Coach Andrea Sottil wants to avoid the lapses in concentration that made the difference over the last year in every possible way.

We know very well how much the technician Andrea Sottil pay attention to the athletic preparation of the black and white club. These are tough days for all the players who wear the Udinese shirt. In the meantime, let’s not lose all the details on the summer friendly. Here is the next opponent <<

© breaking latest news

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

