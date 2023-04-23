Udinese – Today we play / The latest news from Bruseschi: press review

Il team coached by Andrea Sottil continue to work in view of the next championship matches. We’re talking about a team that has a great desire to make a difference on the pitch. Just today there will be a great chance to redeem this unlucky April with very fluctuating results.

Today’s match will be against a fierce Cremonese who wants to collect another victory that would definitively open up the chances of salvation. Let’s not waste any more time and let’s go see all the latest news from the training camps. Everything could be turned upside down. The choices of the two technicians <<