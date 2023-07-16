Udinese, Today we’re back on the pitch: the first test at the Dacia Arena starts at 6pm

The formation led by Sottil will take to the turf this afternoon for the first friendly match of the new season: free admission

At 18 against the Carnica Representative we will see the first Udinese 2023/24. Since preparations are still at the beginning, there will be many absentees who will not take part in the friendly. At Juventus there are 10 players that Sottil will not have available.

The one that is about to start for the Friulian team will be there twenty-ninth season consecutive in Serie A: it’s not a record just for the presence of Inter that has never been relegated, but certainly among the “provincial” teams, Udinese is the one that does the best in terms of gap. The last promotion from Serie B dates back to 1995, by Giovanni Galeone.

10 unavailable

—

The last players involved with their respective national teams will not be there today: Lovric, Bijol, Samardzic, Pafundi, Abankwah who will join the group directly in Austria in training camp. Rodrigo Becao is also out and is only waiting for the bureaucratic go-ahead to sign with Fenerbahce. Lastly, 4 other players were absent due to injury: Deulofeu, Ebosse, Ehizibue and Success, with the Nigerian recovering his best condition after a week of differentiated work.

July 16th – 4.20pm

