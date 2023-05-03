Udinese – Tomorrow we play / The Italian invasion is ready in Udine: review

Udinese is working hard ahead of tomorrow afternoon’s match against the Naples by Luciano Spalletti. There is talk of a match that could decide the entire season of the Neapolitan club given that the Scudetto is now only a point away or a misstep by the Biancocelesti against Sassuolo.

The black and whites, however, have no intention of being the sacrificial victim and consequently it will be necessary to play at the highest level from the start to the end of the match. Let's not waste any more time and let's go see all the latest with the kick-off which will be in just over 24 hours.