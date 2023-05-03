Home » Udinese – Tomorrow we play / The Italian invasion is ready in Udine: review
World

Udinese – Tomorrow we play / The Italian invasion is ready in Udine: review

by admin
Udinese – Tomorrow we play / The Italian invasion is ready in Udine: review

Udinese is working hard ahead of tomorrow afternoon’s match against the Naples by Luciano Spalletti. There is talk of a match that could decide the entire season of the Neapolitan club given that the Scudetto is now only a point away or a misstep by the Biancocelesti against Sassuolo.

The black and whites, however, have no intention of being the sacrificial victim and consequently it will be necessary to play at the highest level from the start to the end of the match. Let’s not waste any more time and let’s go see all the latest with the kick-off which will be in just over 24 hours. The press review <<

© breaking latest news

See also  Ethiopia, the Abiy war. The Nobel Peace Prize winner now fights at the front

You may also like

“Women’s Cry”: Exhibition of photos of women at...

Bad weather in the Messina area, “An underestimated...

Belgrade, a boy opens fire in an elementary...

Eight students were killed in a shooting at...

The biggest fraudsters according to the horoscope |...

“Ancient seeds are a HERITAGE to be protected”

PESARO LIKE WUHAN, HOAX OR TRUTH

Tigray, signs of peace – World and Mission

Let’s talk about current affairs: President Korea’s visit...

United States and Mexico have made an agreement...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy