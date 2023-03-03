Home World Udinese – Tomorrow we play / The latest on the match: the press review
Udinese – Tomorrow we play / The latest on the match: the press review

Udinese – Tomorrow we play / The latest on the match: the press review

Udinese continue to work in view of the next championship matches. We’re talking about a team that has a great desire to make a difference and be seen across the pitch despite the opposing team being of an excellent level, given that we’re talking about Giampiero Gasperini’s Atalanta.

Tomorrow afternoon’s match will be no holds barred from the first to the last minute. It will be necessary to give everything on the playing field in order to bring home a noteworthy result that is anything but obvious. Let’s not waste any more time and get started right away the press review <<

