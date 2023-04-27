Udinese – Tomorrow we take the field / The point from Bruseschi: review

Udinese has no intention of backing down in these last seven league matches. The team managed by Andrea Sottil has found again the victory against Cremonese and now he no longer has any intention of stopping. Also because the management has set a goal for everyone.

The goal that the team must reach at all costs is the eighth place finish. To date it is occupied by Bologna, but there are only two points that separate the rossoblù club and that of Friuli. An incandescent season finale awaits. Let’s not waste any more time let’s start immediately with the press review <<