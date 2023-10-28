Udinese | Total emergency for Monza: Izzo out. D’Ambrosio disqualified

The Brianza team will have numerous absences in defense on Sunday afternoon. In addition to D’ambrosio being disqualified, Izzo will also not be there

There is no respite for Palladino. As communicated by the red and white company, Armando Izzo underwent surgery in Barcelona for the removal of Morton’s neuroma from his left foot. This problem often arises following chronic microtraumas and involves severe pain associated with placing the foot. There are no certain indications on the recovery time of the defender from Campania, but it is thought that at least 6-8 weeks will be necessary for his return to the group. The 2023 football of Izzo it could have been concluded early.

Total emergency

Looking ahead to Sunday, coach Raffaele Palladino sees the options in the defensive department dwindling. The disqualification of D’Ambrosio and the injuries of Izzo and Cittadini suggest the use of Pablo Marì, Andrea Carboni and Caldirolacon Donate e Bettella ready to contribute from the bench.

October 28 – 2pm

