Udinese – Totally exposed defense / Summary of the black and white day

Udinese is preparing for the next championship match. Now it will be up to coach Sottil to find a solution for all the injured players

Udinese he can’t wait for this championship to come to an end. After an extraordinary start that gave hope to all the Juventus fans, the team lost blow after blow and ended up completing yet another championship in anonymity. Surely it was the injuries that dominated it, but now there are still 90 minutes left and the team must do their best to honor this tournament until the end. The bianconeri will try in every possible way, but it won’t be easy at all. That’s all the players who won’t be there during the next meeting.

The defense against Max Allegri's Old Lady will be a real experiment. There will be no Jaka Bijol and Marvin Zeegelaar due to a disqualification and in addition to them Adam Masina and Rodrigo Becao raised the white flag due to injuries. Not only the starters, but also all the reserves will not be able to have their say. Festy Ebosele, Kingsley Ehizibue and Enzo Ebosse are all injured and consequently it will now be up to Sottil to study a real miracle. Let us also not forget that long-term caregivers Isaac Success and Gerard Deulofeu will be missing in attack. The only positive note of the day is the return of Destiny amenities, but at the moment the situation in Udine is really very gray.