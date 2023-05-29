Home » Udinese – Totally exposed defense / Summary of the black and white day
World

Udinese – Totally exposed defense / Summary of the black and white day

by admin
Udinese – Totally exposed defense / Summary of the black and white day

Udinese is preparing for the next championship match. Now it will be up to coach Sottil to find a solution for all the injured players

Udinese he can’t wait for this championship to come to an end. After an extraordinary start that gave hope to all the Juventus fans, the team lost blow after blow and ended up completing yet another championship in anonymity. Surely it was the injuries that dominated it, but now there are still 90 minutes left and the team must do their best to honor this tournament until the end. The bianconeri will try in every possible way, but it won’t be easy at all. That’s all the players who won’t be there during the next meeting.

The defense against Max Allegri’s Old Lady will be a real experiment. There will be no Jaka Bijol and Marvin Zeegelaar due to a disqualification and in addition to them Adam Masina and Rodrigo Becao raised the white flag due to injuries. Not only the starters, but also all the reserves will not be able to have their say. Festy Ebosele, Kingsley Ehizibue and Enzo Ebosse are all injured and consequently it will now be up to Sottil to study a real miracle. Let us also not forget that long-term caregivers Isaac Success and Gerard Deulofeu will be missing in attack. The only positive note of the day is the return of Destiny amenities, but at the moment the situation in Udine is really very gray. Quickly changing the subject, don’t miss all the latest on the market. Risk of total breakup with Rodrigo Becao <<

See also  [World Says]US media: Ostrich-style gun control avoids the most important and ignores the most serious, and the result of gun violence in the United States is fatal_News Center_中国网

29 maggio – 17:28

© breaking latest news

You may also like

Faizal Mostrixx, critic of his album Mutations (2023)

New song of FK Crvena zvezda fans |...

Novak Djokovic Roland Garros press conference | Sports

Palermo, the record holder of acquittals… and there...

Elections in Sicily, Rubino “Catastrophe if data confirmed”

Udinese market – Becao risk out of squad...

ALIEN – The return to bookstores and cinemas...

Clash of KFOR and Serbs in Kosovo and...

Fire in Canada, a car crosses a road...

Marta Savić returned from the Dominican Republic after...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy