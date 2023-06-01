Home » Udinese – Towards the last match, Sottil reinvents his defense / The day
Udinese – Towards the last match, Sottil reinvents his defense / The day

The last championship match for Andrea Sottil’s team is approaching. Here’s what the new starting defense could look like on Sunday

The last meeting of this championship is upon us. Andrea Sottil’s team is preparing for a highly honorable challenge against the Old Lady directed by Max Allegri. The Turin team must win at all costs to be able to secure a placement in Europe, on the other hand Udinese wants the three points to honor the championship until the end. For the coach originally from Turin, however, there is no good news given that the defense will be completely downsized. The Friuli Venezia Giulia club is studying a possible solution with available players.

Mister Sottil can only rely on a regular player: nehuen perez. The other two components will be adapted or retrieved from Primavera. The main idea is the one that sees, in addition to the Argentine centre-back, the adaptation of the Brazilian midfielder Wallace and the addition of the very young Irish defender James Abankwah. A completely new and innovative rearguard that has never been tested by the team. We’ll see how this experiment goes, which could also be useful in the future. Quickly changing the subject, don’t miss all the latest news from the market. Relaunch from Türkiye for Becao <<

