Udinese – Towards the match with the Old Lady / The point from the infirmary

The Friulian team is ready for the next championship match. There will be some players forced to raise the white flag: the last ones

Udinese is ready for the start of the championship. Andrea Sottil’s team is in top form and can’t wait to battle against the Old Lady. A top-level challenge that will allow Udinese to be pitted against one of the most competitive opponents in our championship. The only problem comes from the infirmary where several players are forced to raise the white flag. The first is without a doubt Gerard Deulofeu, the second striker will be out for some time and there is no actual date for his return to the field. The second is Nigerian Kingsley Ehizibue he too is struggling with a serious knee problem. It should not be forgotten too Eboss he too has been in the infirmary for some time. Impossible to return against the Old Lady, hopefully they can do it later. Quickly changing the subject, don’t miss out on all the latest on the incoming market. The latest on the Fabbian-Samardzic affair <<

August 15 – 10:22

© breaking latest news

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

