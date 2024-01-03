Home » Udinese transfer market / A new central defender on the way: here is Lautaro
World

Udinese transfer market / A new central defender on the way: here is Lautaro

Udinese transfer market / A new central defender on the way: here is Lautaro

Arriving for the defense is a top-level player who has always made the difference on the playing fields. It comes from Argentina

Given Jaka Bijol’s injury, Federico Balzaretti doesn’t waste even a second and secures a new graft in defense. The footballer who is ready to land in Udine is Lautaro Giannetti. Let’s talk about the former captain of Velez Sarsfield. With the Argentine team he has made 200 appearances and is now ready to show off again at home Udinese.

The player will arrive at no cost, given that his contract with the Argentine team fell just yesterday. Now there’s nothing to do but wait the official press release of the team that needs to insert a top-level central defender like the Albiceleste in the middle.

January 2 – 10:06

