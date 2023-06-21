Udinese transfer market – A new goal on the wing / Leris in the sights

The new target for the Juventus side is midfielder Mehdi Leris. After a good season with Sampdoria, he could stay in Serie A

The last name of the black and white market is that of Mehdi Leris. The midfielder wants to make a difference at all costs and above all try in every way to stay in the top flight of Italian football. To date it is not easy, also because Sampdoria seems to have a new serious project and consequently must prepare a competitive squad. Difficult to be deprived of one of the few players who made the difference during the previous year. Udinese are interested above all if the captain leavesRoberto “El Tucu” Pereyra. In the event of the Argentine’s farewell, the Bianconeri must urgently find a player who can be a real joker. Leris responds very well to this identikit. In the next few hours we will see if this negotiation can actually take off or whether it will remain a simple interest. Quickly changing the subject, don’t miss all the latest. Closing a new deal

