Udinese transfer market – ADL wants to close / Double blow for Napoli

Udinese will try to keep all its talents, but in front of certain offers it’s almost impossible to say no. The latest ones come from Naples

Udinese continues to work tirelessly on both the incoming and outgoing markets. In the last few hours, however, news arrives that is sensational and comes directly from Naples. A very important communication has arrived on the radio of the Neapolitan company (Radio Kiss Kiss) in view of the next season. Apparently Napoli seems to be serious about two Juventus players. One name is already known to all and we are talking about Lazar Samardzicwhile the second is a real novelty since it had never been compared to the blues: Jaka Bijol. Let’s see all the latest on this incredible deal.

The news was reported by Valter De Maggio who is a journalist very close to the Neapolitan environment. We have known for some time that the club is interested in the midfielder’s talent Lazar Samardzic. This negotiation does not seem destined to die, despite the farewell of Luciano Spalletti who had praised the German-born footballer so much. However, the figure continues to hover around twenty five million euros and the Juventus club will hardly be able to deprive themselves of this player if the right figures are not put on the plate. Surprisingly, the possibility of a new blow to the defense remains. Here are the latest on Jaka Bijol’s negotiation.

A new name — After the interest in Rodrigo Becao has ended, that for another Juventus centre-back seems to have begun. What this year he has proved to be the best centre-back in the Friulian defensive package and we wouldn't be surprised if a reconfirmation were to arrive also in view of next season. The point is that we need to see where it could be confirmed, given that Napoli seem to be serious and have put it between the possible names to replace Kim Min Jae. The market is upon us, but the negotiations already seem to be hot.

