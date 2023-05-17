Udinese transfer market – Arslan and Pereyra complicated renewal / The point

The Juventus team awaits the renewal of Tolgay Arslan and Roberto Pereyra even if everything seems to get complicated. Here’s the thing about extensions

Udinese knows that they have to work very intensely on both the incoming and outgoing transfer market. In the last few hours there has also been open talk of all the renewals that are missing from today until the end of the season. I am three expiring players and we are talking about Ilja Nestorovski, Tolgay Arslan and Roberto “El Tucu” Pereyra. If for the first there are no doubts, given that his future looks far away from Udine, for the other two the situation is quite different. There is talk of two renewals that are slow to arrive. Let’s see in detail all the latest about the two players who are deciding the next step in their careers.

The first to be put under the magnifying glass is the German of Turkish origins Tolga Arslan. The player some time ago had confirmed his willingness to stay in black and white, but as the months go by, the situation seems to change significantly. To this day always less minutes to Tolgay with the black and white shirt and for this reason one could think of a hypothetical farewell in the future. There are several teams that may be interested in his performances and among these several come from Turkish Serie A, a place that Arslan likes so much. Now let’s also move on to the captain.

Even more complex — See also Global earthquake! Just now, Putin announced a partial mobilization and will call up 300,000 reserve troops! Russian stocks plummeted across the board, and Moscow suspends this transaction. How big is the impact? - Securities Times Per Roberto Pereyra is even more difficult renewal or extension. Despite agent Federico Pastorello’s approach to the club, there doesn’t seem to be any news and as a result alternative tracks are starting to be evaluated. Both Simone Inzaghi’s black and blues and Rocco Commisso and Vincenzo Italiano’s viola are interested in the Argentine’s performance. To date it is difficult to make a prediction and really anything could happen in the coming weeks. Quickly changing the subject, don’t miss all the latest in view of the next championship matches. Beto is finally back in the group <<

17 maggio – 13:21

© breaking latest news

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

