Udinese transfer market – Atalanta-Turin challenge for Becao / The latest

Rodrigo Becao he will hardly be a Udinese player next season. His contract expiring in twelve months and the offers arriving from Italy are dominating. We can’t do anything but go and see all the latest on the negotiations of this last moment and on the teams that want to ensure his performance. At the moment Turin is not far away from the agreement with Udinese, given that he offered eight of the ten million requested by the Friulian management. The main problem, however, is the engagement of the player. Becao is asking for 1.6 million and the grenade team is currently stuck at 1.2. Right away behind the Piedmontese, there is Atalanta of the patron Percassi. The neroazzurri will have a meeting with the bianconeri in the next few hours and we will see if this deal can be definitively closed. At the moment Rodrigo remains black and white, but what Udinese wants to avoid is a new Stryger Larsen case. Quickly changing the subject, don’t lose them all the latest on the Samardzic affair: the latest updates

July 5

