Home » Udinese transfer market – Atalanta-Turin challenge for Becao / The latest
World

Udinese transfer market – Atalanta-Turin challenge for Becao / The latest

by admin
Udinese transfer market – Atalanta-Turin challenge for Becao / The latest

Gasp’s Atalanta and his pupil Ivan Juric’s Toro are challenging each other to secure Rodrigo Becao. Here’s all the latest on the purchase

Rodrigo Becao he will hardly be a Udinese player next season. His contract expiring in twelve months and the offers arriving from Italy are dominating. We can’t do anything but go and see all the latest on the negotiations of this last moment and on the teams that want to ensure his performance. At the moment Turin is not far away from the agreement with Udinese, given that he offered eight of the ten million requested by the Friulian management. The main problem, however, is the engagement of the player. Becao is asking for 1.6 million and the grenade team is currently stuck at 1.2. Right away behind the Piedmontese, there is Atalanta of the patron Percassi. The neroazzurri will have a meeting with the bianconeri in the next few hours and we will see if this deal can be definitively closed. At the moment Rodrigo remains black and white, but what Udinese wants to avoid is a new Stryger Larsen case. Quickly changing the subject, don’t lose them all the latest on the Samardzic affair: the latest updates

July 5 – 09:20

© breaking latest news

See also  Why did Yin Xiyue clearly "choose sides"? - FT Chinese Network

You may also like

Nada Surf and Porridge Radio join Noites do...

New tax bonus for those who have always...

Catalonia, EU Tribunal withdraws parliamentary immunity from Puigdemont....

confirmed the presence of Xbox and Bethesda

Ichiko Aoba will give three concerts in Spain

Mexico, the Tren Maya starts amidst controversy: 20...

Red Star under Barak Bahar | Sport

Opposition Candidate María Corina Machado’s Disqualification a ‘Boomerang’...

Will Nikola Jokić play for Serbia at Mundobasket...

The presentation of the fourth book “Sicily, the...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy