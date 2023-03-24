Becao will expire in less than a year and a half and today the renewal is really complicated. Here are the teams interested in the Brazilian

Rodrigo Becao is one of the surprises of this championship. The Brazilian footballer is in a continuous crescendo of performances and during this season he seems to have found his peak. The defensive trio made up of him, Jaka Bijol and Nehuen Perez is one of the least penetrated in the entire Italian league. Which is why there are several companies that have put a fair amount of interest in him. To feed the rumors of the market there is certainly a renewal that is late in arriving and indeed seems to be increasingly difficult to obtain. With the contract expiring in just fifteen months, that’s a lot likely that the Brazilian defender greets everyone already this summer.

The priority of the Juventus team is to don’t lose a player to zero which would yield at least ten million euros without major problems during this session (despite the expiring contract). As previously mentioned, there are several clubs that have taken an interest in the former CSKA Moscow player. The teams come both from Italy and from the rest of Europe. The first team to have presented an offer was Everton who tried to snatch him from the Friulians already last summer, with no sharp response from the club. Nottingham Forest also teased a bid this January but still no response.

The Italian teams — If we talk about Italian teams, however, the story is completely different. I am two teams interested in Becao, but which for the moment have not yet started any offers. The first is the Napoli by Luciano Spalletti and the second are the black and blue by Simone Inzaghi. Udinese’s hope is that a real auction can be unleashed for the Brazilian’s performances. In the meantime, don’t miss all the latest news from the market. Raimondi launches a sensational bomb << See also the text becomes a paraphrase

March 24 – 12:00

