Udinese transfer market – Beto or Balogun? / Inzaghi has already chosen

Udinese knows they have to do everything to defend Beto from the assaults of the big Italians. In the meantime, here is Simone Inzaghi’s decision

The black and blue coach seems to have clear ideas on who will be the next tip of the black and blue club. The problem today is to find harmony with society. Marotta and Ausilio would like a young player ready to make a difference, while the Piacenza coach would opt for someone with more experience and who has already played in European competitions. To date the company seems to veer up Folarin Balogun and just today he will do everything with the Arsenal emissaries to find a square on his possible sale. Not an easy operation for the Viale della Liberazione club and here’s what if it were to jump the Beto alternative it would come back hotter than ever. The Portuguese centre-forward is a physical footballer and can take up Lukaku’s legacy. We will see updates on this deal in the next few hours. Quickly changing the subject, don’t miss the latest on the market. Today he signs Aké, the details <<

August 7, 2023 (change August 7, 2023 | 12:27 am)

