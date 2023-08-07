Home » Udinese transfer market – Beto or Balogun? / Inzaghi has already chosen
World

Udinese transfer market – Beto or Balogun? / Inzaghi has already chosen

by admin
Udinese transfer market – Beto or Balogun? / Inzaghi has already chosen

Udinese knows they have to do everything to defend Beto from the assaults of the big Italians. In the meantime, here is Simone Inzaghi’s decision

The black and blue coach seems to have clear ideas on who will be the next tip of the black and blue club. The problem today is to find harmony with society. Marotta and Ausilio would like a young player ready to make a difference, while the Piacenza coach would opt for someone with more experience and who has already played in European competitions. To date the company seems to veer up Folarin Balogun and just today he will do everything with the Arsenal emissaries to find a square on his possible sale. Not an easy operation for the Viale della Liberazione club and here’s what if it were to jump the Beto alternative it would come back hotter than ever. The Portuguese centre-forward is a physical footballer and can take up Lukaku’s legacy. We will see updates on this deal in the next few hours. Quickly changing the subject, don’t miss the latest on the market. Today he signs Aké, the details <<

August 7, 2023 (change August 7, 2023 | 12:27 am)

© breaking latest news

See also  The number of outbound tourists in Changsha has increased significantly. At present, 6 international and regional passenger routes have been resumed- Sanxiang Vientiane- Hunan Online

You may also like

Ukraine Reports Russian Forces Used Nearly Half a...

Japan, the tropical storm Khanun on the southern...

Tangawisi: The local ginger juice that is conquering...

TRANSPORT Applications until 7 August for the fund...

The former employee reveals the dark secrets of...

Niger has closed its airspace

In Niger Russian flags and applause for the...

Three years after the explosion at the port...

SMET The Group turns 76 and is tinged...

All participants in the international scout gathering in...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy