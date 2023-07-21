Udinese transfer market – Beto, the Premier / Il punto returns to knock

The Premier League knocks again for the Juventus and Portuguese bomber Beto. The attacker knows that there could be a farewell and evaluates the offers

Bomber Beto it is once again being contested not only by Serie A teams, but also by Premier League teams. After a first approach arrived during the last market. In the last few hours there are several teams that are serious and will try in every way to secure the center forward who played for Portimonense. His twenty-one goals in two seasons are tempting, but above all his physical conditions and his power on the pitch make the difference. Hardly the player will remain in black and white one more season and for this reason we are going to discover all the offers towards it.

To date official offers are missing, but the interests are many. Let’s start from Serie A where both Simone Inzaghi’s black and blues and Max Allegri’s black and whites have shown interest. The first team is linked to the Balogun deal, if the Arsenal player were to miss then Udinese’s talent would fall. On the other hand, however, there are the black and whites who depend on the sale of Dusan Vlahovic. Only with the farewell of the former viola player could a new blow in attack arrive and consequently the lunge for Beto. Instead, requests for information arrive from the Premier League by two clubs in the capital: London. We are talking about the Tottenham and del Fulham. There’s nothing at the moment, but they could sink the shot as the days go by.

In these hours it filters that the price of Beto it could even be a little lower than the thirty-five million written on the clause. The footballer could leave the club for a figure even just under thirty million euros. We’ll see if this farewell actually comes. Quickly changing the subject, don’t miss all the latest news from the market. Here is the replacement for the Brazilian Rodrigo Becao <<

