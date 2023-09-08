Home » Udinese transfer market / Blitz Balzaretti: here is the latest offer to Pereyra
by admin
Federico Balzaretti organized a real blitz complete with a final offer to the Argentine midfielder Roberto Pereyra. The point

Incredible twist in the negotiations between the Juventus club and the former captain Roberto “El Tucu” Pereyra. His experience with the Bianconeri seemed to have completely ended in the last few hours, but in these very minutes a real blitz arrived from director Federico Balzaretti.

The latest offer

The former Roma player has put a new offer on the table, it’s about an engagement Surely lower than those in South America, but at the same time by staying in Udine he could still compete at high levels. The player seems to be determined and by the end of the week he will make a decision. Quickly changing the subject, don’t miss the latest on the company and especially on Mister Sottil: the technician can no longer make mistakes <<

September 7 – 09:41

