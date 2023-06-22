Home » Udinese transfer market – Challenge to Bologna for Saponara / Details
Udinese transfer market – Challenge to Bologna for Saponara / Details

Udinese transfer market – Challenge to Bologna for Saponara / Details

A real challenge at Bologna begins for Riccardo Saponara. The Italian footballer is ready for a new adventure after Fiorentina

Udinese continues to work on the market both inbound and outbound. We’re talking about a team that has a great desire to make a difference and above all to show off for next season. It will not be easy to be able to build a highly competitive team given the many transfers that are becoming more pronounced in the last period. Just today, in fact, there is talk first of another possible farewell and then of his replacement. In case of departure by Florian Thauvin whoever will take his place may have already been contacted: Richard Saponara. The former Fiorentina footballer has completed an excellent season and could be of great help in the coming months for Andrea Sottil’s team. A real challenge opens up with Bologna as to who will make the best offer. Quickly changing the subject, don’t miss out on all the latest on the incoming market. Trubin’s agent spoke

