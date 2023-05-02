Udinese transfer market – Clean sweep in attack / Three with their suitcases packed

Udinese is already moving on the market and the latest signings are the proof. Now don’t miss the latest on attacking outings

The Juventus team keep working on the market. In recent weeks, several shots have been closed in attack. The first was Matheus Martins who arrived from Fluminense for seven million euros and was loaned to Watford. The second (and more important) is that of Brenner who comes from MLS, more precisely from Cincinnati. Udinese disbursed ten million euros to secure this center forward with great prospects. With the arrival of the two forwards mentioned above, it is certain that the team will also have to complete some transfers. That’s who I am the three centre-forwards who could leave the club this summer.

The first player to be watched is the Portuguese Beto. Already during this winter market, the company came really close to selling the bomber that arrived in the summer of 2021 from Portimonense. Seven million had been spent to ensure its performance, but to date it could yield almost six times the stake spent. During this winter it had arrived an offer from Everton, but due to lack of alternatives it had been returned to the sender. After Brenner’s arrival, however, everything seems to be written for his farewell. We have to see who will win the bomber jacket this summer.

The other two names — The second name is that of Gerard Deulofeu. The Spaniard was also really close to being sold during the winter transfer market. The injury blocked the farewell to Tottenham that had already been written. He too could say goodbye in the summer to be able to aim for a club that constantly plays the European cups. The third center forward is Ilya Nestorovsky. His contract is expiring and the farewell seems to be a simple formality. Quickly changing the subject, don’t miss out on all the latest on another incoming market hit. In the last few hours we are working on the arrival of a new goalkeeper. Edi Reja recommended it: his profile << See also £ ͼıѵó - ֮

May 2, 2023 (change May 2, 2023 | 5:01 pm)

© breaking latest news

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

