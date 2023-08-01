Home » Udinese transfer market – Cocetta alla Turris outright / Details
World

Udinese transfer market – Cocetta alla Turris outright / Details

by admin
Udinese transfer market – Cocetta alla Turris outright / Details

Central defender Nicolò Cocetta is ready for a new adventure within our leagues. Here are the transfer details

The young Juventus central defender Nicolò Cocetta is very close to leaving definitively. The team that has his card under observation and wants to close the shot is the Turris. The Campania team saw the right qualities in the Italian to make him a real protagonist in the three-man defence. The footballer knows that this could be one of the biggest chances to show off and take back the top flight of Italian football, but from the front door. We will see if it can be confirmed during this year as the excellent promise he has always been since the Friulian club’s youth teams. We also remember that just this year his debut among the greats took place in one of the most important matches, against the Old Lady. Now begins a new adventure and we’ll see if Nicolò will show himself up to professional football. Quickly changing the subject, don’t miss all the latest on the outgoing market. The point on Samardzic <<

August 1 – 08:29

© breaking latest news

See also  The CCP’s official media once again please the Taliban to "condemn" the US airstrike on ISIS-K | CGTN | CCP Media | Kabul terrorist attack

You may also like

Russia’s Influence and Western Interests: What’s Happening in...

When Bamako invites Amsterdam ~ MOH Aventure

Mass Arrests at Attorney General’s Office Uncover Criminal...

“Full harmony between Lotito and Sarri on the...

Former US President Trump Believes He Will Face...

A turtle attacked a woman from Split in...

images from Beijing after the flood – Corriere...

Extreme Summer: Heatwaves and Wildfires Ravage the Northern...

Thousands call on Christina Aguilera to cancel Israel...

A Palestinian bomber was killed after injuring six...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy