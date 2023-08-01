Udinese transfer market – Cocetta alla Turris outright / Details

Central defender Nicolò Cocetta is ready for a new adventure within our leagues. Here are the transfer details

The young Juventus central defender Nicolò Cocetta is very close to leaving definitively. The team that has his card under observation and wants to close the shot is the Turris. The Campania team saw the right qualities in the Italian to make him a real protagonist in the three-man defence. The footballer knows that this could be one of the biggest chances to show off and take back the top flight of Italian football, but from the front door. We will see if it can be confirmed during this year as the excellent promise he has always been since the Friulian club’s youth teams. We also remember that just this year his debut among the greats took place in one of the most important matches, against the Old Lady. Now begins a new adventure and we’ll see if Nicolò will show himself up to professional football. Quickly changing the subject, don’t miss all the latest on the outgoing market. The point on Samardzic <<

August 1 – 08:29

