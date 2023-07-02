Home » Udinese transfer market | Cristo Gonzalez salutes: official to the Arouca
Udinese transfer market | Cristo Gonzalez salutes: official to the Arouca

Udinese transfer market | Cristo Gonzalez salutes: official to the Arouca

The Argentine forward, after 4 seasons and zero appearances, definitively leaves the bianconeri to settle in Portugal

After four years, zero appearances in Serie A and many loans, the paths of Cristo Gonzalez and Udinese. A transfer in sight therefore for Udinese, who greeted the Argentine striker to all intents and purposes, who has never had an impact in the black and white shirt. He will move to Portugal at thearouca. The Friulian club announced the official nature of the operation with a press release: "Udinese Calcio announces that it has definitively sold the right to the sports performances of the player Cristo Gonzalez to the Portuguese club FC Arouca. Best wishes to Christ for the new experience".

