Udinese transfer market | Cristo Gonzalez salutes: official to the Arouca

After four years, zero appearances in Serie A and many loans, the paths of Cristo Gonzalez and Udinese. A transfer in sight therefore for Udinese, who greeted the Argentine striker to all intents and purposes, who has never had an impact in the black and white shirt. He will move to Portugal at thearouca. The Friulian club announced the official nature of the operation with a press release: “Udinese Calcio announces that it has definitively sold the right to the sports performances of the player Cristo Gonzalez to the Portuguese club FC Arouca. Best wishes to Christ for the new experience”. Quickly changing the subject, don’t miss all the latest on the outgoing market. The neroazzurri like Lazar Samardzic: all the details

July 2nd – 3.56pm

