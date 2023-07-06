Udinese transfer market – Di Marzio warns: “Pafundi could leave”

The journalist specialized in the transfer market Gianluca Di Marzio had his say on the possible permanence of Simone Pafundi. Here are the words

Yet another problem at Udinese, in the last few hours there could also be a turning point in the situation concerning the very young player Simone Pafundi. Yesterday in the conference Federico Balzaretti announced that he can’t wait to be able to speak with the Juventus player. The new director wants to show him the Juventus project and how he will be the protagonist. At the same time, however, the journalist Gianluca Di Marzio said: “The possibility that Simone Pafundi can leave Udinese existsthere is certainly no lack of admirers for the very young national team player”. Now it will be up to the club to do everything possible to convince the player to stay in Udine and be able to show off with the black and white shirt. It would be a really bad blow to lose the young talent of the national team. he will sing just when he would have started to give his first great performances.By quickly changing the subject, don’t miss them all Federico Balzaretti’s statements

