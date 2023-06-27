Home » Udinese transfer market – Does the new defender come from Brazil? / Here is the offer
by admin
Could the new defender who will replace Rodrigo Becao come from Brazil? Here are all the latest on the last name in Juventus orbit

Udinese is looking for the new defender central. Rodrigo Becao’s farewell continues to gain traction and it appears to be a mere matter of hours before the Brazilian footballer can actually leave and seek new experience with a big club. However, the Bianconeri have no intention of being caught unprepared and for this very reason they are looking for a worthy replacement. An offer has been made for the central defender in the last few hours Botafogo (who is killing the Brazilian championship) Adryelson. 4.5 million they were put on the plate by the Pozzo family club. For the moment they have not been evaluated as sufficient and consequently we cannot rule out an update over the next few weeks. We’ll see if Udinese will change goal or try to convince Botafogo. Quickly changing the subject, don’t miss all the latest on the outgoing market. Written the future by Matheus Martins

June 27, 2023

