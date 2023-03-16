Several teams like central defender Rodrigo Becao and his expiring contract is another advantage for the opposition: the point

Udinese continue to work in view of the next championship matches. At the same time we need to keep looking at the market since there can be different twists and turns. I am many footballers of Udinese who after this good season they could pack their bags and sail to new shores. At the moment it is not easy to make a precise calculation of how many protagonists of this vintage can definitively leave, but we must still try to make a point. Among the many profiles put under observation by the best clubs in our league there is also Rodrigo Becao. The Brazilian has been playing at high levels for several years and now the time seems to have come for the leap to a big one. Here are all the teams interested in his performance.

The first company comes from the Lombard capital, we are talking about Simone Inzaghi's neroazzurri. The Zhang family team is looking for several new profiles in defense given that besides Milan Skriniar they may not renew other important players such as Stefan De Vrij and Danilo D'Ambrosio. In a defense that could have changed almost completely, a figure like Rodrigo Becao would certainly be useful. There are many qualities of him and among these there is also the habit and constant growth in a three-man defense context (typical of the neroazzurri). Not only the club managed by Beppe Marotta. There are also other companies that are ready to start an offer.

The other clubs concerned — A team that has requested information is the Naples, but at the moment there seems to be nothing concrete. Other requests come mainly from the Premier League with two clubs in particular that are really interested in his performance. The first is the Notthingam Forest who tried to take the Brazilian already this January. The second, however, is Everton who have been controlling the central situation for even longer.

