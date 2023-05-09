Udinese transfer market – everyone likes Lovric / The first big names knock

Slovenian Sandi Lovric continues to work ahead of the next matches. His performance is of the highest order and the big names are interested

Game after game Password Lovric everyone starts liking it. The footballer who arrived during this summer session from Lugano is also making his mark in a much more complex championship such as the top category of Italian football. Since the beginning of the year the performances have been a continuous crescendo and if during the first matches there was a continuous ballot in between now mister Sottil can no longer do without him. When a footballer plays in this way it is obvious that the first interests will arrive even from the most famous clubs in our football and beyond. This Lovric it is bewitching the management of the Italian championship.

It’s been there for some time one team in particular who wants to try to secure this midfielder, we are talking about the Old lady led by Max Allegri. The club has a great desire to set up a team that can compete again for the Scudetto as early as next year and would like reinforce the median precisely with the Slovenian from Udinese. It will be difficult to resist the advances of a company that has this coat of arms and this prestige, which is why the management begins to study the amount that must be obtained from the performance of the talent in the senior national team.

Yet another spectacular deal — We would like to remind everyone that Sandi arrived at Juventus this summer, but he did so on a free transfer. To date, the figure that any company will have to shell out to ensure its performance is around fifteen million euros. The transfer market hasn't started yet, but Sandi Lovric is already officially yet another phenomenal coup from the Friulian management due to his contribution on the field and also on the balance sheet.

