Udinese transfer market – Future already written? / Samardzic and many followers

The Serbian player has a written future and here are all the possible teams that could secure the contract of the next crack

Udinese is working both for the present and for the future in view of a real season finale that promises to be crackling. To date, the club has a great desire to make a difference from all points of view, but these latest performances have thrown away the great start and above all the chances of being able to crown the European dream. Now a very difficult summer is approaching in which everything possible will have to be done to keep all the most important players in Udine. For a specific talent there seems to be the queue out the door black and white. Here are the latest on the midfielder Lazar Samardzic.

The central midfielder or even attacking midfielder if necessary has impressed many clubs with his plays and above all with his qualities. The first above all (it is not a mystery) it is the Naples by Aurelio De Laurentiis. After the championship match last November it was right Luciano Spalletti to communicate his interest in the talent born in 2002. The words of the coach from Certaldo were eloquent and certainly also full of sincerity, given that he identified Lazar as the perfect replacement for the Polish Piotr Zielinski. As previously mentioned, there is not only Napoli, but also other clubs who are crazy about the transfer.

The other teams — Beyond Napoli we find another team in our championship ready to go crazy: Stefano Pioli’s Rossoneri. The company managed by the Pozzo family has already made its price for the Serbian tag. It will take a lot to be able to wrest him from the Friuli Venezia Giulia team 25 million euros. Quickly changing the subject, don’t miss all the latest news after one of the most important offices in the whole club has spoken. Here is the point on the Juventus club and above all on the next possible market movements. Marino’s words << See also the Gare de Lyon station in Paris - Corriere TV was blocked

