Udinese transfer market – Hunt for the new striker / The Retegui track ticks

The hunt for the new striker for the Juventus transfer market begins. In these hours the track that would lead to the blue striker Retegui appears

The black and white market is coming to life. The management knows very well that there will be so much to do during this summer. Let’s not waste any more time and let’s go immediately to see all the work that has been done in these days and how the situation regarding the change of the bomber jacket will be managed. Beto’s farewell it takes more and more share and the first team that will put on the plate the 35 million euros that are needed to pay its share in full will ensure its performances. To date there is confidence and it is thought that the former Portimonense center forward could leave the team as early as this summer. Precisely for this reason the hunt for a replacement has already been opened.

The name that is gaining ground in these hours is that of the national team striker Mateo Retegui. After Roberto Mancini’s shock call-up, his future with him in the top flight of Italian football seems to be written. It’s just a matter of understanding which club is ready to make the final sacrifice and secure a prolific player in front of goal. He still seems to be in pole position Simone Inzaghi’s team, but who has yet to untie the knot concerning the fourth striker: Joaquin Correa. The neroazzurri will only be able to sink the blow when the ex Sampdoria second striker leaves for good.

The cost of the card

The request from Boca Juniors is clear and is around 15 million of Euro. If the sale of Beto actually arrives, the bianconeri could also think of a sensational attacking tandem with Gerard Deulofeu. This could be the icing on the cake that would allow the team to get to the left side even with simplicity. At the moment the negotiation is far from closed, we will see if there will be any news in the coming weeks. Quickly changing the subject, don’t miss all the latest on the Becao post. The new defender comes from Brazil

June 19 – 11:23

