Udinese transfer market – It ends with the red / Future of Zeegelaar written

The red card received a few minutes from the end by the Dutch footballer smacks of confirmation. The point on the future of Marvin Zeegelaar

Yesterday afternoon the one that al 99% will be Marvin Zeegelaar’s last match with the Udinese shirt. The Dutch side experienced a real roller coaster during the ninety minutes. First the opening goal and then at 2-2 the expulsion that decided the end of the match. Let’s remember that Zeegelaar arrived in Udine to plug the hole of too many injured people who have presented themselves in recent months. His adventure is destined to end when the contract expires on June 30th. The team has certainly received concrete help with his performances, but the returns of Enzo Ebosse, Kingsley Ehizibue and Festy Ebosele as well as the arrival of Hassane Kamara e Zemura they would come to leave them no space on the playing field. Precisely for this reason the company, according to the news that reaches us in the editorial staff, has no intention of renewing his contract. Quickly changing the subject, don’t miss all the latest on yesterday’s match. Here are the Salernitana-Udinese report cards <<

