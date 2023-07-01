Udinese transfer market – Last name for the attack is Wlodarczyk / Il punto

The latest name for Udinese’s attack comes from Poland. We’re talking about a young bomber in his first experiences among the big names. The point

The last name for the Udinese attack comes from Poland. We’re talking about a very interesting and still very young player who has all the qualities to show off on the pitch. We are talking about Szymon Wlodarczyk. The Polish striker grew up in the youth academy of Legia Warsaw and this year was his first season with the greats. Purchased last summer from Gornik Zabrze, he scored nine goals in just over thirty appearances. Precisely thanks to these qualities, he has received interest from various clubs in our league and throughout Europe. The only one question mark for Udinese is the space available. At the moment the team has far too many forwards in the squad and consequently several transfers are needed before being able to complete another signing. Quickly changing the subject, don’t miss all the latest on the outgoing market. And the Neroazzurri are Lazar Samardzic

July 1st

