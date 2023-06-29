Udinese transfer market – Market challenge? / Marotta wants Trubin

The Juventus club continues to work ahead of next season. In these hours, a challenge could arise on the market for Trubin

The neroazzurri directed by Beppe Marotta according to the latest rumors that have reached our editorial staff would be interested in an extreme defender that Udinese also likes. Anatoly Trubin he’s one of the best prospectuses out there. The Ukrainian footballer has a contract expiring next year and for this very reason it could be a real market deal. Udinese has already contacted him Shakhtar Donetsk putting six million euros on the plate, but the offer was returned to the sender. A real market challenge could open up in the next few hours. The Milanese team will certainly start under the predictions, also because at the same time they could be there the farewell of goalkeeper Onana. We’ll see how the parts will be updated in the next few weeks and above all if Udinese will be able to insult a big player in our league. Quickly changing the subject, don’t miss all the latest on the outgoing market. Atalanta is serious about a defender

