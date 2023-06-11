Home » Udinese transfer market – Marotta won’t give up Becao / Here is the final offer
Udinese transfer market – Marotta won't give up Becao / Here is the final offer

Udinese transfer market – Marotta won’t give up Becao / Here is the final offer

The black and blue director is already thinking about how to set up next year’s team. Don’t miss the latest on the Rodrigo Becao deal

Rodrigo Becao seems to have definitively closed his chapter in black and white. The central defender has decided he wants to try a new experience and several teams have put him under observation. In the last few hours, the black and blue director Beppe Marotta seems to be serious. The Milan team will lose during this summer Milan Skriniar and plans to replace him with a system defender. Rodrigo would be the perfect identikit even if today Udinese will not settle for an amount of less than ten million euros plus bonuses. Precisely for this reason the director is studying the entry of counterparts you really like to be able to lower or even eliminate the cost of this operation. We will see in the coming weeks which players will be inserted. Quickly changing the subject, don’t miss the latest news from the market. Marino has identified the Italian wing of the future <<

