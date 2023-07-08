Udinese transfer market – Martins’ future is written: he will remain in London

Matheus Martins will stay one more season on loan at Watford. Here are all the details on the future of a player with unique qualities

The Brazilian footballer Matheus Martins has decided e will stay in London. The goal is to show off with the Watford shirt, also during the next season. In Udine, the competition is really exaggerated and the risk was to burn another year of career. After a rather difficult first six months, the Brazilian now knows that he has to work hard to show everyone his great qualities. The season will start in the next few days of Watford e Martins he will be one of the players on whom the team will be based, aiming to climb directly after a year in purgatory. The Pozzos are real masters at re-evaluating their players through the English market, we’ll see if they’ll be able to make a real center in this case too. Quickly changing the subject, don’t miss out on all the latest on the incoming market. Official the arrival of Lorenzo Lucca: here are his strengths

July 8 – 10:16

