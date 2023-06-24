Udinese transfer market – Moncada is serious / Samardzic for after Diaz

The new director of the Rossoneri seems to be serious and has decided that Samardzic will be the future attacking midfielder after the Spanish Brahim Diaz

Lazar Samardzichas been placed at the center of the market. The Serbian footballer, but of German origins has been for some time one of the Rossoneri’s goals by Jerry Cardinal. The Juventus club has always said it would never sell him out and above all this summer a reasonable offer will be needed to be able to anticipate his farewell. In these hours, however, the Milan team seems to be serious and will most likely do everything to be able to close this operation. Gianluca Di Marzio announces that the team from the Lombard capital has started to get serious and we will see if in the next few hours he will try in every way to sink the decisive blow. To date, Udinese’s idea hasn’t changed and as a result either an offer close to 30 million euros arrives or it is very difficult for Lazar to leave Friuli. Quickly changing the subject, don’t miss the latest on a historic defender. Here is Nuytinck’s new club

June 24 – 09:02

