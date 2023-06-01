Home » Udinese transfer market – New offer from Turkey for Becao: the details
Udinese transfer market – New offer from Turkey for Becao: the details

Udinese transfer market – New offer from Turkey for Becao: the details

New indiscretions on the Becao affair seem to be arriving from Türkiye. Here is the offer that could deliver the company ahead of the market

Udinese continues to work on the market for several weeks. There are many players outgoing or interested in the best clubs in our football. Among these there is also the Brazilian central defender Rodrigo Becao. We know very well that his contract expires in 2024 and consequently he is looking for a team with the club to be able to open up to a possible renewal. To date, the chances that this will actually happen are very low. The director of the technical area took stock and explained that at the moment the former CSKA has no intention of talking about a possible extension. Precisely for this reason we continue to work on a possible sale. From Türkiye comes the news of a new possible offer.

Fenerbache is serious and he knows that Becao is a real defense deal. Apparently the company considers itself willing to raise the offer and find a agreement with Udinese. An important raise could arrive in the next few hours which would lead from the six million offered in the previous weeks up to the eight million plus bonuses which could represent the real turning point of the negotiation. We’ll see if actually l‘Udinese will open or will remain firm on its place and on its ten million euro request.

Avoid a Larsen case

Surely one of the company’s objectives is to avoid a new possibility caso Jens Stryger Larsen. We recall that the Dane spent an entire season in the stands and left last summer on a free transfer. In this case we would like to avoid it also because we are talking about several million euros and above all the Brazilian has already been out of the squad for two weeks. Quickly changing the subject, don’t miss all the latest news from the market. The director of the technical area Pierpaolo Marino works at the post Beto. The new profile comes from France <<

June 1st – 2.47pm

© breaking latest news

