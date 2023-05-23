Udinese transfer market – News on Lazar Samardzic / Marino’s words

The Juventus midfielder Lazar Samardzic And at the center of market rumors for a few months now. We’re talking about a footballer who is able to make a difference and who always gives you the ball. One of those talents that can actually become generational. There are many teams interested in his performance and at the moment we see companies like the Napoli of Aurelio De Laurentiis and the Rossoneri led by coach Stefano Pioli. In the last few hours, the director of the technical area Pierpaolo Marino has also spoken about the contractual situation of the Juventus player. Here are the words of the Juventus manager: “In my opinion Lazar is still one step away which he rightly will have to do with us. However, if any team wants him, they will have to make an offer that is fair to what his potential will be in the future”. quickly speech, do not miss all the latest on the market in and out. Here is the point about the renewal of Pereyra <<