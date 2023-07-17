Udinese transfer market – No Lukaku? / Beto among the alternatives: the point

The neroazzurri have definitively abandoned the Lukaku track. Let’s see in detail what his replacement could be

The black and white bomber Beto we know full well what it is on the market since early summer. His €35m release clause expired yesterday, but at the moment the club has not yet received any concrete offers for his price tag. Since he arrived in Serie A he has impressed everyone with his progression and above all with his physical strength. We are talking about a footballer who put all the defenses in difficulty, even if in the end he scored just over twenty goals in two years. Now among the many teams that are thinking about it, the one that played in the Champions League final just a few months ago seems to have entered.

Simone Inzaghi’s team he needs to urgently fix his attack, especially after the Lukaku affair that has held court throughout the weekend. It has been official for a couple of days that the Belgian will not return to Milan and consequently the management led by Marotta and Ausilio want to try in every way to close for a new striker as soon as possible. There are so many names made in the last few hours and among all those that have emerged there is also the Portuguese from Udinese. Let’s check all the details of this negotiation.

The deal in brief

To date to snatch Beto at Udinese it takes about thirty million euros. We’re talking about a figure that isn’t the most convenient, but at the same time we know very well that the Milanese team would find exactly what they’ve been looking for for some time in the Portuguese. We’ll see if it could outrun the competition as the days go by. Quickly changing the subject, don’t miss all the latest on the incoming and outgoing market. Important hours for the new defender. The track that leads to Ethan Ampadu risks disappearing

July 17

