Home World Udinese transfer market, not just Beto! Via another big at the end of the season
World

Udinese transfer market, not just Beto! Via another big at the end of the season

by admin
Udinese transfer market, not just Beto! Via another big at the end of the season

In the Udinese house there is a stale air. There is discontent. Fans and footballers don’t explain how it’s possible but it’s really happening. The only recipe to leave this dark period behind is only one: head up and work. Call it what you want, retirement, rally, punishment… the most important thing is to go back to winning with continuity. Not only for the standings but also and above all for the psychological level of the team. As we said, however, bad news never travels alone. In addition to Beto, in fact, another big name is ready to leave, they say. Here’s what we know! <<

© breaking latest news

See also  Covid: in the Philippines, President Duterte orders arrest for unvaccinated people who leave home

You may also like

Former ISIS affiliate Shamima Begum has been revoked...

Biden with the leaders of the Eastern flank:...

Ukraine, a year after Putin gives the best...

The fight between Edin Dzeko and Andrea Onana...

Putin threatens Moldova: decree on independence revoked –...

Trapani Birgi radio survey on Thursday 23 February...

“You don’t look like” is the new Tic...

Analysis: After a year of Russia-Ukraine war, the...

Denis Huseinbašić rejected Bosnia and Herzegovina, waiting for...

Vojin Lazarevic legend of Red Star goal against...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy