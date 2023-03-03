The Juventus team works intensely on the pitch, but today there are several new arrivals from the transfer market as well. Palmeiras doesn’t give up on Walace

Udinese continue to work in view of the next commitments on the market. Today, however, we can’t just take a look at the football being played, but we also need to talk about a deal that would certainly change the physiognomy of Andrea Sottil’s team in view of next season. The bianconeri have to defend tooth and nail what for two seasons now has been one of the team’s loyalists and has been so with three different coaches. First with Gotti and then with both Cioffi and Sottil. He’s back these days all’assalto il Palmeiras in order to ensure the performance of a player who is impossible to replace like the Brazilian Walace. The point on this market operation.

There’s still no official announcement, but the Bianconeri will face stiff competition next summer. The Brazilian Walace he is still in the sights of the Palmeiras green-gold club and it will be difficult to prevent (if the player wants) once again the midfielder’s transfer and return to his mother country. We remember well that the main problem of the former Hamburg footballer is not money or a contract renewal but simply the distance from the family which seems to be able to weigh decisively on the deal. Udinese, however, has no intention of sell it or give it awaywhich is why let’s see what the actual cost of this operation is. See also Allegations of colonialism and escape from the Crown: was William and Kate's trip to the Caribbean a flop?

The cost of the deal — To be able to see Walace with another club’s shirt, it will take at least 10/12 million of Euro. The difference will always be the intention of the player, also because after the renewal the waters and the rumors that spoke of his farewell seemed to have subsided. Quickly changing the subject, don’t miss the latest in view of the next championship matches. Here are the choices that the two technicians will make. The probable formations of Atalanta and Udinese <<

