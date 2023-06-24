Home » Udinese transfer market – Pereyra last chance / The patron’s proposal
Udinese transfer market – Pereyra last chance / The patron's proposal

Udinese transfer market – Pereyra last chance / The patron’s proposal

The midfielder is really in front of his latest proposal in black and white. The patron Pozzo is working to be able to renew the captaincy

Roberto Pereyrahas arrived to the last chance in black and white. The club wants to try in every way to keep its performance for at least another season and the owner Pozzo wants to deal in first person with the Argentine footballer. To date we still cannot know the decision of the Friuli Venezia Giulia club and above all of the Juventus captain, but there seems to be trust also due to the offers that have arrived in Udine up to now. The only serious negotiation was entered into by Ivan Juric’s Turin, another team that does not play in any European competition. Precisely for this reason the management could make an effort and keep the captain’s performance for another year. The contract expires in a week and now we will see if Pereyra will actually renew with the Zebrette. Quickly changing the subject, don’t miss all the latest on the outgoing market. Rodrigo Becao has chosen his future

June 24 – 12:46

