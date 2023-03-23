Argentine footballer Pereyra has yet to decide his future. Let’s not waste any more time and let’s see all the possible solutions

The captain of Udinese Roberto “El Tucu” Pereyra he has not yet decided his future in black and white. There are several possible paths that can be followed by this great Juventus talent. At the moment, however, there is still a lot of confidentiality about his possible decision and consequently we can do nothing but try to analyze all the teams interested in his performance. We know that since he arrived at Udinese, the ex Watford has relaunched himself in an impressive way and is now ready to make a difference from all points of view. The aim of the Tucu is to be able to play once again the qualification to the prossima Champions League and above all to return to the most important stage in all of Europe.

Among the many interested teams we have to point out the interest from a very good level company like i Simone Inzaghi’s neroazzurri. We know by heart the many stakes that the Milan team has to face during each market session and a free purchase like that of Tucu would guarantee huge savings from all points of view. In addition to the Lombard team, there is also another team from our league: Fiorentina by Rocco Commisso. The Tuscan team has been following Pereyra for some time, more precisely since last January and who knows whether he will be able to launch the decisive thrust over the next few months. See also Murdoch-Trump war, the tycoon says his TV will not support the tycoon in a new presidential race

The permanence — After Federico Pastorello’s words yesterday, there is also much more possibility that the Tucu decides to stay in black and white for at least another two years. The Pozzos will try to guarantee him maintenance of the salary currently received and then the ball will pass to the Argentine. The midfielder will have to decide whether he will still be one of the staples of the Friulians or try the latest assault in continental football. Quickly changing the subject, don’t miss all the latest on the next black and white shot. Here is the new name <<

March 23 – 12:30

© breaking latest news

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

