Udinese transfer market – Perez fixed point, but Galatasaray won’t give up

The Argentinian footballer is certainly a fixed point for the Juventus team, but at this moment Galatasaray seems to be interested

nehuen perez it is certainly one of the happy notes of this championship season. The Juventus team welcomed him two seasons ago from Atletico Madrid and in a very short time he took a position as a top titular even with excellent results. After these two years, several teams have put the Argentine under observation and right now everything could change at any moment. Udinese would like to keep the defender for another one/two seasons in order to complete the growth process. In these hours, however, a company in particular seems to be really serious about being able to ensure the player in the national team.

The club is ready to sink for the ex Atletico central defender the Galatasaray. We know very well that the Turks have secured the championship and consequently want to set up a competitive team in view of the next Champions League. We would like to remind everyone that in the last two years Gala has become a real battleship for the Turkish championship, but above all a team that could also worry some big European players. The idea is certainly to continue to strengthen and above all to experience the European competition as absolute protagonists and not as extras. Let’s check how many millions it takes in order to ensure the performance of Nehuen Perez.

The cost of the card — As previously mentioned, Udinese (to date) does not have no intention of depriving yourself of an important player like the Argentine. If an indispensable offer arrives, however, the farewell could actually take shape. To date there is still no real negotiation with the Turks, but only a simple interest. We point out that Udinese will hardly sell Perez if at least they don’t arrive on the bidding counter twenty million of Euro. In the next few hours we will see if the Bianconeri will actually have to defend themselves from the advances of the Turks. Quickly changing the subject, don’t miss all the latest news from the market. A new team wants Pereyra << See also The director paid full wages to workers on sick leave paid full wages | Info

