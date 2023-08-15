Home » Udinese transfer market – Samardzic portrayed / Neroazzurri or out of squad
Udinese transfer market – Samardzic portrayed / Neroazzurri or out of squad

Udinese transfer market – Samardzic portrayed / Neroazzurri or out of squad

The Serbian footballer retracted his position. To date, there are only two choices: either he signs with the neroazzurri or he officially ends up out of the squad

Lazar Samardzic is at a crossroads very dangerous for his career. The risk is to officially finish out of the squad with the black and white shirt. Udinese has informed the player that they will not sell him to any team except the neroazzurri and for this very reason we are now at a crossroads. The entourage commanded by the father has put a third agent to re-discuss the options of the contract that would bind the son to the Milan team for the next five years. We're talking about a difficult situation and the passing of time certainly doesn't play in favor of the black and white people. According to Sportitalia important news will arrive in the next few hours, indeed, the television broadcaster is sure that in a few hours they will go for the final signing and consequently an agreement on all the parties.

